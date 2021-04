PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police said they found a mass grave on Friday containing the bodies of 16 coal miners who went missing in the country's northwest a decade ago and were believed abducted by militants.

The miners went missing in 2011 while on their way to work at a mine in the district of Kohat, bout 75 kilometers (45 miles) south of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.