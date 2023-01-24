Pakistan's energy chief defends govt after power outage over

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s energy minister on Tuesday defended the government following a major, daylong power outage that disrupted normal life across the country and drew criticism from millions who were left without electricity amid the harsh winter weather.
Monday's blackout engulfed schools, factories and shops, and many in this country of some 220 million were without drinking water as pumps powered by electricity also failed to work. In key businesses and institutions, including main hospitals, military and government facilities, backup generators kicked in.