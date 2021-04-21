Pakistan frees 669 men from radical group as it ends rallies

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities freed nearly 669 supporters of an outlawed radical Islamist group, hours after it agreed to end a week of violent protests following talks with the government.

Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan's leader, however, will remain behind bars with charges pending against him, the country's interior minister said Wednesday. Saad Rizvi was arrested April 12 after threatening protests if the government did not expel France's ambassador over the publication in France of controversial cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.