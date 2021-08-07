Pakistan briefly detains journalists over 'scandalous' talk

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities briefly detained two prominent journalists in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, drawing condemnation from human rights activists, political leaders, and the country’s media.
A senior official from Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency, the FIA, said Amir Mir and Imran Shafqat were detained after posting “scandalous content" on social media, prompting a complaint from the government's minister. He did not say whether the two had been charged with any crime.