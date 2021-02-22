Painting project for Brent Spence Bridge to begin in March

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A monthslong project to clean and paint the Brent Spence Bridge is set to begin in March, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The span connecting northern Kentucky and southern Ohio will remain open, but the project will require some lane and ramp closures, officials said in a statement. It is slated to begin on March 1 and be completed by Nov. 15.

The bridge carries Interstates 71 and 75 over the Ohio River and was last painted in 1991.

In addition to cleaning and painting, crews will do some routine maintenance including drainage work and sign repairs.

The traffic pattern will shift as work is completed, but some ramps to the bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. Motorists will not be able to access the southbound lanes of Interstate 71 from downtown Cincinnati, officials said.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible.