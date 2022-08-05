Pacific rim economies in doldrums, sapped by inflation, war ELAINE KURTENBACH, AP Business Writer Aug. 5, 2022 Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 6:36 a.m.
BANGKOK (AP) — Economies in the Asia-Pacific are forecast to hit the doldrums this year as decades-high inflation and the war in Ukraine compound geopolitical uncertainties and the aftereffects of the pandemic.
A report on Pacific Rim economies by the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum said Friday that growth in the region will likely fall by more than half this year to 2.5% from 5.9% last year, when many countries were recovering from the worst of their COVID-19 outbreaks.
