PASTOR'S PEN: Did Jesus rise from the grave!

Yes, we have a living Savior.

From that first Sunday, at the empty tomb, the angels told the women that first came to honor Him, "He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay." (Matt 28:6)

The tomb was empty then and still is empty. Paul the apostle, let us know the truth, as a witness to the living Christ, "For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures." (1 Cor. 15:3,4)

Receive this truth today. We worship Him on the first day of the week to honor his resurrection.

We celebrate that first proof of the sacrifice that was accepted to pay our sin debt. The shedding of his blood on the cross. It was enough. Thank God for his plan of salvation.

Christ came from eternity past to be our atonement on the cross. Let us be clear. Jesus died on the cross shedding his blood for us. It is his will that we trust Christ for eternal life.

"For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior; who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth." (1 Tim. 2:3,4)

Jesus said, "Ye must be born again." (Jn 3:7)

Have you obeyed God? Are you accomplishing the will of God in your life?

That is, to trust Christ as your personal savior. Then to live for him in service for His glory. We are all sinners who need a Savior. Will you take him as your own?

"But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of men, but of God." (Jn 1:12,13)

This is a statement to explain to us a very important truth. Put your faith in the risen Savior now.

He will save you. Don't wait. Don't hesitate.

"Behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation." (2 Cor. 6:2)

There is no guarantee of the future. Repent now from faulty thinking to the truth of the Word of God. It is Christ that saves.

We can't be saved by religion, good works, ceremonies, rituals or good intentions.

As Paul told the jailer in Philippi, "Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved." (Acts 16:31)

Paul said, "This is a faithful saying and worthy of all acceptation. For therefore we both labor and suffer reproach, because we trust in the living God, who is the Savior of all men, especially of those that believe." (1 Tim 4:9,10)

Don't be left behind. Jesus the living Savior is coming again. Trust Christ now.