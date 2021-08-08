Oyster shell reef effort revived after pandemic pause

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A program that uses oyster shells discarded by restaurants to construct artificial reefs to protect coastal Louisiana is rebuilding itself after being shut down last year by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana program has been working since 2014 to recycle oyster shells to protect wetlands and coastal communities. But with stay-at-home orders and and other pandemic restrictions in 2020, it was shuttered, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.