Oxford releases name of man killed in shooting by police

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi have released the name of a man who died after at least one officer shot him.

Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said Tuesday that the man was Clay Tatum, 38 of Abbeville, Mississippi.

Hours before the release of Tatum's name, the Oxford Police Department said on Twitter that one of its officers attempted a traffic stop at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, the driver fled and a pursuit started.

According to the Oxford Eagle, McCutchen said Tatum drove outside the city limits, the police officer called for assistance and continued the pursuit. Tatum eventually pulled the vehicle over and fled to a nearby home. A police dog unsuccessfully tried to catch him.

Officers pursued Tatum into the home, where he pointed a weapon at an officer multiple times, McCutchen said.

“After repeated commands to drop the weapon, which he failed to obey, officers opened fire,” the chief said.

Officers began lifesaving measures, including CPR. Additional officers assisted until medical personnel arrived. Tatum was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case, as it does with all shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state. McCutchen said all officers were wearing body cameras and those were activated. All video has been given to MBI.