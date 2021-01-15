Outdoor recreation highlighted in Kentucky visitor's guide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Official Kentucky Visitor's Guide for 2021 highlights outdoor recreation opportunities for travelers in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The guide notes outdoor adventures, Kentucky State Parks, racetracks, distilleries and wineries as opportunities that allow for safe travel and social distancing, a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said.

Tourism is an $11.8 billion industry in Kentucky and the visitor’s guide is distributed worldwide to attract visitors to the state.

"Promoting Kentucky as a diverse travel destination is part of our ongoing efforts to position Kentucky’s travel and tourism industry to be able to withstand the challenges that the industry has faced as a result of COVID-19,” said Tourism Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry.

Kentucky is home to 45 state parks that offer 300 miles of hiking trails and a variety of outdoor recreational activities, including golf, biking and horseback riding.