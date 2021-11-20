'Orgy of violence;' Dutch police open fire on rioters MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 4:01 a.m.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions. The Dutch city's mayor called it “an orgy of violence.”
Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told reporters in the early hours of Saturday morning that “on a number of occasions the police felt it necessary to draw their weapons to defend themselves” as rioters ran rampage through the port city's central shopping district, setting fires and throwing rocks and fireworks at officers.