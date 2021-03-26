Organizers denied permit for Burning Man alternative event

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Organizers of a proposed outdoor arts festival have been denied a permit to hold the event this summer in the Black Rock Desert, the same northern Nevada region where Burning Man is held.
Everywhen co-founder Mathew Gilbuena said their monthslong efforts to obtain a permit were fruitless because the Bureau of Land Management favored the Burning Man Project, an arts festival held in the Black Rock Desert since 1990 that has drawn about 80,000 attendees in recent years, The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Thursday.