Oregon officials raise alarms amid ‘frenzy’ of poaching

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon police are seeking help in tracking down the people behind “a frenzy” of poaching cases, including one in which a black bear was found decapitated in October.

The bear’s body was found on Oct. 15 on the Roseburg Forest Products property west of Eugene and outside of Veneta, according to Oregon State Police. The majority of the bear’s body was left to waste, KOIN-TV reported.

Police said multiple deer and elk have also been reported as poached this season. The carcasses of three deer were found on Oct. 15 alone, police said.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen. Things are happening all over Lane County right now,” Oregon State Police senior trooper Josh Wolcott said in a statement. “Every day is a new report.”

State Department of Fish and Wildlife administrator Doug Cottam said in a statement that there are available and inexpensive opportunities to legally harvest a deer or bear to eat in Oregon.

“There is no excuse for poaching,” he said. "I am very concerned about people who kill wild animals just to satisfy their desire to kill something.”

Anyone with tips is asked to contact Oregon State Police’s tipline at 1-800-452-7888 or email TIP@OSP.oregon.gov.