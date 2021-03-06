Oregon governor gets Johnson & Johnson vaccination

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday and is encouraging others to get it.

Brown said she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to demonstrate that it’s safe and effective, and to counter rumors and misinformation.

She also said the one-dose vaccine is more convenient than the two-dose requirements of other vaccines to protect against the coronavirus.

Oregon residents should feel safe getting any of the three vaccines currently available, she said.

More than a million doses of the various vaccines have been administered, she said, and 20,000 doses are being given each day.

About 157,000 Oregon residents have been infected, and nearly 2,300 have died due to the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.