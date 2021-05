BOSTON (AP) — While there was a slight increase in the overall number of confirmed and suspected opioid-related drug overdose deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, overdose deaths among Black men soared by almost 70%, state health officials said Wednesday.

There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related overdose deaths in the state last year, a 5% increase over the prior year, according to a report from the Department of Public Health.