One-third of engineer's office out because of virus concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One-third of the staff of the Douglas County Engineer's office is at home on quarantine after four people who work there tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said Wednesday that 23 of the 70 people in the office are isolating themselves at home because they had contact with one of the four ill employees.

“This is an unfortunate situation, but we are doing everything we feel is prudent,” said Dan Kutilek, engineering manager for Douglas County Engineer. “We are following all health guidelines and the advice of our human resources department.”