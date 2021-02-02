https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/One-person-injured-in-shooting-inside-South-15917692.php
One person injured in shooting inside South Burlington mall
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — One person was injured in a shooting inside the University Mall on Monday evening, South Burlington Police said.
The shooting happened during a dispute among a group of people, police said.
A young man who was not part of the group was injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of a minor projectile injury, police said.
The suspects fled the scene, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact South Burlington Police.
