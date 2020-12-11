One-day record 55 COVID-19 deaths reported in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas health officials on Friday reported a one-day record of 55 deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,770 new confirmed or probable cases.

“We have once again reached a grave milestone in this pandemic," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.

“While we may have hope ahead from promising vaccine news, we cannot grow weary over the next few weeks,” he said.

In a statewide address Thursday night, Hutchinson said the state is seeing a surge in cases after Thanksgiving and suggested Arkansans travel less for the coming Christmas holiday and take rapid tests both before and after travel.

The state Department of Health reported a total of 2,875 deaths due to the illness caused by the virus and 181,624 total cases since the pandemic began. The true number of infections in Arkansas is likely higher because many people haven’t been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported 1,059 people hospitalized with the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.