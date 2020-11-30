One county is eligible for reopening under new virus system

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is moving soon to a county-by-county system for responding to COVID-19 that allows local communities to shed restrictions if the virus retreats.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scheduled an online news conference Monday to discuss the system and the current trajectory of the pandemic.

At this point, only Los Alamos County, anomg 33 counties, would be eligible to shed some restrictions on mass gatherings and to resume indoor dining at restaurants, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard. The new system is scheduled to take effect Wednesday.

The color-coded system for virus restrictions would rate counties with low rates of virus infection or positive test results as “yellow" or “green” to ease restrictions on in-person commerce, mass gatherings and indoor dining at restaurants.

Tight restrictions will continue in “red” counties with high rates of coronavirus infection and positive test outcomes.

From Nov. 22 through Sunday in New Mexico, one person in every 155 people was diagnosed with COVID-19. The rate is calculated by dividing the state population by the number of new cases over the past week.

The pandemic and companion health restrictions are taking a heavy economic toll on the state economy and public education.

New Mexico’s unemployment insurance fund is depleted and running on federal loans; lines are forming each day outside grocery stores due to capacity limits; students remain stuck at home learning online; and hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed.

State lawmakers last week enacted a $330 million relief package aimed at helping out-of-work New Mexicans and certain businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in New Mexico from COVID-19 has increased over the past two weeks from 13.9 on Nov. 15 to 22.4 on Sunday, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The average of daily new cases has risen over the past two weeks from 1,331 on Nov. 15 to 1,932 on Sunday. Comparing seven-day averages of new cases smooths out anomalies in the data, including delays in test results.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Lujan Grisham, a former state health secretary and first-term Democratic governor, serves on the transition team of President-elect Joe Biden and is seen as a contender to lead the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.