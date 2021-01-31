One arrest, second suspect sought, in transit driver killing

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland authorities have arrested one suspect and are searching for another following the shooting death of a driver for a state transit program serving disabled people.

Baltimore Police said Sunday that they have charged Ernest Ford, 28, with murder in Friday’s killing of Frankye Duckett, 49.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Marquis Poteat, 32.

Authorities have said Duckett was sitting inside his Maryland Transit Administration MobilityLink van early Friday evening when he was approached by a man who shot him with a handgun. Police said the suspect fled in a tan or beige-colored Ford Crown Victoria or Lincoln Grand Marquee.

The Baltimore Sun reported that after Duckett dropped off his last customer, he called his sister and told her that an altercation was about to happen, but that he would call back.

Duckett’s killing is only the most recent attack on MTA drivers.

In October, MTA bus driver Marcus Parks was fatally shot while on duty.

Earlier last year, a Baltimore man was charged with shooting and seriously wounding an MTA bus driver after a verbal dispute.

James Earl Grimes Jr. was charged with attempted murder, assault and firearms offenses.