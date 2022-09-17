Once home to a princess, Malta remembers the queen KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2022 Updated: Sep. 17, 2022 9:44 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 An external view of Villa Guardamangia, Malta, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2022, where the newlywed Princess Elizabeth lived for months at a time between 1949-1951. A dilapidated villa outside Malta's capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her new husband spent some of their happiest days before she became Britain's queen has become the focal point of Malta's remembrance of the late monarch and her special ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Rene Rossignaud/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Flowers and wreaths are piled up at the door of Villa Guardamangia, Malta, Thursday, Sept.16, 2022, where the newlywed Princess Elizabeth lived for months at a time between 1949-1951. A dilapidated villa outside Malta's capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her new husband spent some of their happiest days before she became Britain's queen has become the focal point of Malta's remembrance of the late monarch and her special ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Rene Rossignaud/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Flowers and wreaths are piled up at the door of Villa Guardamangia, Malta, Thursday, Sept.16, 2022, where the newlywed Princess Elizabeth lived for months at a time between 1949-1951. A dilapidated villa outside Malta's capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her new husband spent some of their happiest days before she became Britain's queen has become the focal point of Malta's remembrance of the late monarch and her special ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Rene Rossignaud/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Flowers and wreaths are piled up at the door of Villa Guardamangia, Malta, Thursday, Sept.16, 2022, where the newlywed Princess Elizabeth lived for months at a time between 1949-1951. A dilapidated villa outside Malta's capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her new husband spent some of their happiest days before she became Britain's queen has become the focal point of Malta's remembrance of the late monarch and her special ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Rene Rossignaud/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 An internal view of stairs at Villa Guardamangia, Malta, Thursday, Sept.16, 2022, where the newlywed Princess Elizabeth lived for months at a time between 1949-1951. A dilapidated villa outside Malta's capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her new husband spent some of their happiest days before she became Britain's queen has become the focal point of Malta's remembrance of the late monarch and her special ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Rene Rossignaud/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Aldo Muscat, a florist from Malta, poses with a picture of Princess Elizabeth with him, in Malta, Thursday, Sept.16, 2022. Aldo and his family worked for fourth generations doing flower arrangements for the Royal house and events in Malta, where the newlywed Princess Elizabeth lived for months at a time between 1949-1951. A dilapidated villa outside Malta's capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her new husband spent some of their happiest days before she became Britain's queen has become the focal point of Malta's remembrance of the late monarch and her special ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Rene Rossignaud/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A view of the courtyard at Villa Guardamangia, Malta, Thursday, Sept.16, 2022, where the newlywed Princess Elizabeth lived for months at a time between 1949-1951. A dilapidated villa outside Malta's capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her new husband spent some of their happiest days before she became Britain's queen has become the focal point of Malta's remembrance of the late monarch and her special ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean. Rene Rossignaud/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A dilapidated villa outside Malta’s capital where a young Princess Elizabeth and her husband lived for a fondly recalled period before she became queen has become a focal point of Malta's remembrance of the late monarch and her ties to the former British colony in the Mediterranean.
Flowers and wreaths have crowded the door of Villa Guardamangia, where Elizabeth and Prince Philip spent months at a time between 1949 and 1951, following the death of the woman who would go on to serve for 70 years as Queen Elizabeth II. Philip, a Royal Navy officer, was assigned to Malta in the early years of the couple's marriage.
Written By
KEVIN SCHEMBRI ORLAND