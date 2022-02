LUTHER — Luther area children were treated with a special visit from the Luther Fire Department on Saturday, who participated in story hour at the Luther Area Public Library.

Pulling together as a tight-knit community, the staff at the library arranged a bake sale to help raise money for a rescue sled for the fire department.

"The bake sale was a huge success. We want to send a huge thank you out to everyone who donated and who came out today. Without you, we could not have pulled today off," said library staff in a post on the Luther Area Public Library Facebook page.

Another highlight of the morning was when firefighter Rebecca Susanka sat down with the kids and read them a storybook. Firefighters Rick Mongar and Sheldon Martin also joined in the fun.

The kids were all smiles when they got to try on fire gear and also got to explore a fire truck parked near the library.

The fun didn't end there. The children decorated cookies shaped like fire trucks and participated in a coloring contest to color pictures for the firefighters. Each child won.

Dustin Ripley won a guessing game of how many times the department was called out in 2021. Ripley guessed 256 times. The total was 228 times.

All agreed the event was a great success. Not only were funds raised toward a rescue sled, but kids got to learn about an important service to the community.