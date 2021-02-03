https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Omaha-woman-charged-in-killing-of-body-found-at-15921398.php
Omaha woman charged in killing of body found at church hall
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha woman has been charged in a second killing in the city, this time of a man whose body was found in a church hall storage shed.
Autumn Acacia-Cortes, 37, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Francisco Santiago, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Santiago’s body was found Jan. 27 on the property of Our Lady of Guadalupe’s social hall.
Acacia-Cortes was arrested in the case on Friday after she had already been arrested in the killing more than a week earlier of 58-year-old Jose Martinez. Martinez’s body was found Jan. 20 at Highland Tower.
Acacia-Cortes is being held without bail.
