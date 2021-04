OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some Omaha high school students could face discipline for reenacting inside the school building the arrest and killing of George Floyd and then posting a photo of it to social media.

Westside Communities School District spokeswoman Brandi Paul called the image “incredibly hurtful." She told the Omaha World-Herald she could not speak on specific student discipline cases but said the district has policies in place to deal with disruptive behavior.