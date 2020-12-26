Omaha priest gets haircut now that vaccines are available

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Rev. Dave Korth cannot lie. He’s going to miss that flip.

His luxurious silver locks were shorn off Monday, now that lifesaving vaccines for COVID-19 are being distributed across the world. Korth, the pastor at Sacred Heart Parish and president of the CUES School System, vowed 10 months ago not to get it cut until that happened.

“It’s very, very light and cool,” he told the Omaha World-Herald.

Jermaine Bell, the father of one of his former students at Sacred Heart Grade School, had the honor of cutting Korth’s hair at Tu-Cheveux Salon in Benson.

Korth admits it was kind of a sad moment. He’d gotten used to his longer hair over the months and the warmth that it provided. He even had some fun recently getting it styled.

Sarah Snake, his sister by his adoption into the Winnebago Tribe, cornrowed it for him when he surprised her at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where she is undergoing cancer treatment.

“I’d just kind of grown into it, if you will,” he said. “So now I just have to grow into being used to it being short again.”

He’s also sad he never received $1 million for the CUES School System to trim it early, although he’s grateful that a vaccine has been developed that can save lives.

“I would have appreciated the million-dollar gift,” he said. “Obviously the vaccine is going to be a blessing for so many more people. I would have taken both.”

It’s never too late to help out needy area Catholic grade schools, he said, even if the long locks are gone.

His hair, which developed a definite flip as it grew out, was a popular topic among his congregants at Sacred Heart and for the thousands who watch services online. Sixty-four percent said in a poll that they wanted him to get it cut before Christmas, so he obliged.

People got a lot of joy from reading about his latest antics, he said, and he’s hoping that everyone gets the message that comes with his hair being cut.

“I’m guessing it’s going to be several months before I receive the vaccine myself, but there is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel with this virus crisis,” he said. “Now we just have to come together and do the right thing for each other.”