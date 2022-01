Alex Bierwagen | Unsplash

If you made a purchase at Old Navy clothing stores over a six-year period, you might be able to get a store credit.

A class action lawsuit settlement that claimed Old Navy "used false or misleading reference prices in their marketing," has resulted in the company giving one or more $5 certificates (store credit) to customers who made purchases between Nov. 15, 2015 and Dec. 2, 2021, according to OpenClassActions.com.