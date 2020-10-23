Oklahoma virus hospitalizations top 950, cases up by 1,373

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus in Oklahoma topped 950 on Friday and there were 1,373 newly reported cases in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The department reported a one-day record high of 956 hospitalizations, an increase of 46 from Thursday, and a total of 113,856 cases since the pandemic began in March.

There were an additional 13 deaths to bring the total number of dead to 1,234. The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reported 15,132 active cases of the virus and that 97,490 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.