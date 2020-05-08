Oklahoma's COVID-19 death toll climbs; more testing planned

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials reported nearly 100 new coronavirus cases and six more deaths on Friday.

The six new reported deaths bring the state's death toll to 266, while the number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma has now topped 4,400. The number of actual infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can have the disease without showing symptoms.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

MORE TESTING PLANNED

The state is aiming to test 90,000 people for the coronavirus this month, Oklahoma State Health Commissioner Gary Cox announced Friday. In partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and a nonprofit health group, the agency is deploying four mobile testing vans to underserved areas to provide free COVID-19 tests to anyone, even if they're not exhibiting symptoms.

The vans were being deployed Friday and Saturday to locations on the south side of Oklahoma City.

“We want everyone to get tested, regardless of whether or not they are currently showing symptoms, so we can improve early detection of new clusters and hot spots as they arise and aggressively mitigate spread," Cox said.

GOVERNOR'S VISITS

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt planned visits to an Oklahoma City fitness center and a department store, both of which were allowed to open last week under the governor's reopening plan.

If hospital rates remain at a “manageable level" for the next week, Stitt's plan calls for organized sports activities, funerals and weddings, and children's nursery operations at houses of worship to resume next Friday. Bars will also be allowed to reopen with diminished standing-room occupancy.

CHEROKEE NATION

The Cherokee Nation, which employs about 11,000 people, announced the phased reopening of its government offices, with employees working staggered shifts starting June 1. Most tribal employees have been working from home or have been on administrative leave since the week of March 16.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said employees aged 65 and older or with high-risk health conditions will continue to remain on administrative leave or be allowed to work from home.