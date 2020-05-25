Oklahoma reports 2 more deaths linked to the coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials reported another 53 cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths linked to the disease caused by the coronavirus Monday.

The latest counts from the Oklahoma Department of Health bring the number of known fatalities to 313 and the state's total confirmed cases of the disease to 6,090. The true number is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

More than 4,700 Oklahoma residents who've tested positive for the virus have recovered, including 26 on Monday, according to the health department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.