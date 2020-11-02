Oklahoma reports 1,084 new coronavirus cases; 9 more deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma health officials reported 1,084 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state Monday and nine additional deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The latest numbers reported from the Oklahoma State Department of Health bring the total number of confirmed cases in Oklahoma to 125,195 and the death count to 1,354. The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The agency also reported 907 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus infections on Sunday, the most recent data available.

In a bit of good news for Oklahoma, the 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in the state decreased over the past two weeks, going from 1,130.29 new cases per day on Oct. 18 to 1,053.57 new cases per day on Nov. 1, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.