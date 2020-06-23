Oklahoma high court rules on firearms, marijuana questions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A proposed state question to overturn Oklahoma's ‘permitless carry' law has been rejected, while another question to legalize marijuana statewide may proceed, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in separate cases.

The high court determined that a brief explanation, or gist, of State Question 809 on so-called ‘permitless carry' didn't accurately explain the proposal and was misleading. Supporters had hoped to overturn a law that allows most adults to carry a firearm without training or a background check.

In a separate ruling, the court ruled State Question 807 to legalize marijuana may proceed to the signature-gathering stage. Supporters hope to amend the Oklahoma Constitution to legalize marijuana for adults age 21 and over and impose a 15% tax on cannabis sales. Supporters would have to gather about 178,000 signatures of registered voters in 90 days to qualify the question for the ballot.