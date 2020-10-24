Oklahoma coronavirus cases soar to one-day record increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A one-day record increase of more than 1,800 newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported Saturday in Oklahoma by the state health department.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health report comes one day after Gov. Kevin Stitt extended a state of emergency due to the pandemic.

Stitt on Friday extended for 30 days his emergency order first issued March 15 and extended several times.

The health department reported 1,829 new cases for a total of 115,685 since the start of the pandemic and 924 people hospitalized due the virus, down from a record high of 956 hospitalizations on Friday. An additional 11 people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, for a death toll of 1,245.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The health department reports 15,740 active cases and that 98,700 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in a few weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.