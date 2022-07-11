Oklahoma Senate PAC agrees to pay fines to state, dissolve

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An influential political action committee that has helped elect Republicans to the Oklahoma Senate has agreed to dissolve and pay a fine of more than $60,000 to the state after an investigation revealed multiple state campaign finance rule violations.

The Republican Senatorial Committee entered into a settlement agreement Friday with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. The PAC officials acknowledged accepting more than $35,000 of impermissible contributions from corporations or contributions earmarked for a specific candidate or candidate committee. Both contributions violate state ethics rules.