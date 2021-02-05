Oklahoma City Police: Officer fatally shoots armed man

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say an officer fatally shot an armed man who had opened fire on officers investigating a report of domestic violence on the city's northwest side, according to police Capt. Dan Stewart.

The officers were investigating a reported domestic disturbance when they encountered the armed man about 11 p.m. Tuesday, Stewart said.

“They (officers) were giving him commands so they could see him and the subject started shooting at the officers,” Stewart said. “One of the officers returned fire and he struck and killed the subject,” at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting, Stewart said.

No names or the number of officers at the scene have been released and Stewart did not immediately return a phone call for comment Friday morning.