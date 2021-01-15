Oil giant Total withdraws from US energy lobbying group

PARIS (AP) — French oil and gas company Total said it has decided to withdraw from energy association American Petroleum Institute because it disagrees on climate-related policies.

Total said in a statement Friday it would not renew its membership for 2021 following an analysis of API's position on climate issues that has shown “certain divergences.”

The company notably mentions API's “support during the recent elections to candidates who argued against the United States’ participation" in the 2015 Paris Agreement to curb climate change.

Total says it is working to provide cleaner energy and its CEO, Patrick Pouyanné, said the group wants to ensure that “the industry associations of which we are a member adopt positions and messages that are aligned with those of the group in the fight against climate change.”

With more than 600 members, API represents all segments of the oil and natural gas industry in the U.S.

President-elect Joe Biden, who has said he wants to focus on fighting climate change, has pledged to have the U.S. rejoin the Paris accord on the first day of his presidency.