COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Overseas absentee ballots could arrive up to 20 days after Ohio's primary election and still be counted under emergency legislation approved by the General Assembly Thursday amid debate over new state legislative maps.

The measure headed to GOP Gov. Mike DeWine also requires those ballots—mostly for members of the military—to be ready no later than April 4, 29 days before the May primary. DeWine's expected to sign the bill.