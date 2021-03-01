Ohio could receive close to 400,000 vaccines this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The approval of a third coronavirus vaccine means Ohio could receive as many as 400,000 total doses this week.

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state could receive up to 90,000 doses this week once that approval came.

That's on top of 310,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines the state was already scheduled to receive.

The federal government has told Ohio that supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will dip after this week, though the exact number isn't known.

“So this is going to be a ramp-up very quickly and then down,” DeWine said on Thursday. He planned a Monday afternoon news conference to talk about the latest coronavirus developments.

More than 1.6 million people in Ohio, or 14% of the population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Monday, according to the state Health Department.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 2,733 new cases per day on Feb. 14 to 1,951 new cases per day on Feb. 28, according to an Associated Press analysis of date provided by The COVID Tracking Project.