Ohio Republicans push 4 bills aimed at protest behavior

CLEVELAND (AP) — Republicans at the Ohio Statehouse are backing four bills aimed at criminalizing or increasing penalties associated with behavior at protests in the wake of mass demonstrations that swept across Ohio last year in response to the death of George Floyd.
Separate bills working their way through the Ohio House and Senate, both controlled by Republicans, seek harsher penalties for anyone who provides “material support and resources” to those who engage in rioting and potentially subject them to prosecution under Ohio’s racketeering laws.