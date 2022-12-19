Officials support $9B Houston highway project, after dispute

HOUSTON (AP) — PHOTOS TO BE LINKED NYAB115-116 A more than $9 billion highway widening project that is being proposed in the Houston area has the support of local officials after many of their concerns were addressed, they announced Monday.
The proposed construction project would take 10 years to complete, and remake 24 miles along Interstate 45 and several other roadways. Supporters say it would enhance driver safety, help to reduce traffic congestion, and address flood mitigation and disaster evacuation needs. But the project’s critics — including community groups and some residents — say it won’t improve the area’s traffic woes and would subject mostly Black and Latino residents to increased pollution, displacement and flooding while not improving public transportation options.