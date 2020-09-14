https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Officials-Man-fatally-shot-by-police-in-15564318.php
Officials: Man fatally shot by police in Pennsylvania
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by police in Pennsylvania who were responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said.
The shooting happened after 4 p.m. in Lancaster, WGAL-TV reported. Lancaster Police say the man was armed with a knife and died at the scene.
The Lancaster District Attorney’s office will lead an investigation into the shooting.
A large crowd of about 100 people had gathered in the area of the shooting, the news outlet reported.
