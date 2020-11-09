Officials ID woman killed in New Jersey fire, probe ongoing

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorirties on Monday continued to investigate a fire in New Jersey that left one woman dead and displaced 40 residents.

Felicia Hernandez De La Cruz, 53, of Paterson, was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday's blaze, the Passaic County prosecutor said.

The fire swept through four two-story residential structures on Summer Street and a building on Chestnut Street before firefighters got the upper hand, authorities said. All had walk-up attics.

Two buildings were deemed a total loss, a third was heavily damaged and two others had water damage, officials said.

Two Paterson firefighters were treated for minor injuries at Saint Barnabas Hospital in Livingston.

No other information was available.