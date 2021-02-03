Officials ID skeletal remains found near Kansas lake

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has identified skeletal remains found last month in northeastern Kansas near Gardner Lake.

Officials announced Tuesday that the remains are those of 48-year-old Matthew Lee Manion, Kansas City television station WDAF reported. The cause of death remains under investigation, officials said.

Manion’s remains were found Jan. 11 near the lake located just north of Gardner and recovered by crime scene investigators and detectives the next day. No other information on Manion or the investigation was immediately released.

Gardner is located just a few miles southwest of Olathe.