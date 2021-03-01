Officials ID man shot, killed by Kalispell police officer

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who was shot and killed while assaulting a police officer at a gas station just south of Kalispell.

Police officer Brady Gray responded at 10 p.m. Friday to reports of vehicles being rammed by a red sport utility vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was spotted at a gas station.

Investigators determined Isaiah Strong, 41, of Kalispell assaulted Gray with a wood object similar to a small baseball bat when he came out of the bathroom at the gas station. The suspect then went after a customer at the store before again assaulting the officer, hitting her in the upper body and head.

Gray, who did not have any immediate backup, shot and killed Strong, investigators said. Another person in the store was struck in the lower leg by a bullet. Gray and the injured person in the store were taken to the hospital.

Strong's body as at the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

The sheriff's office is investigating the shooting since it involved a Kalispell police officer.