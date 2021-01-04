Officials: Florida suspect killed after shooting at police

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities said a Florida man chased by officers as a possible suspect in a burglary shot at them, prompting them to return fire and killing him.

WSVN-TV reports the confrontation happened in front of the Homestead City Hall, in south Miami-Dade County.

Officials said Homestead police officers responded to a burglary and when they arrived, a suspect fled the scene.

After setting up a perimeter, officers found the suspect in front of the city hall and the man discharged his weapon. Police recovered the suspect’s firearm at the scene.

No officers were injured. Miami-Dade Police is investigating the shootout.