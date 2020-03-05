Official's appointment to public records board criticized

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The appointment of an Iowa Human Services Department spokesman to the state public records board will make it easier for the department to deny access to information, a freedom of information advocate said.

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Matt Highland to the Iowa Public Information Board on Wednesday. The board can enforce open records laws when government organizations deny or fail to respond to requests for access to public records or meetings.

Randy Evans, director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, told The Des Moines Register the appointment could mute cases beyond just those involving the human services department.

“To me this signals that the governor sees no importance in the board having even an appearance of evenhandedness in its makeup," said Evans, a former Register opinion page editor.

The governor's office defended Highland's appointment, which is pending Senate confirmation.

“Whether it’s fulfilling open records requests, promoting transparency and open government, Matt was a perfect candidate for the board’s vacant position,” said Pat Garrett, the governor's spokesman.

The Human Services Department often is named in complaints to the information board.

The rationale behind his appointment, Highland said, “is to provide the expertise I’ve built in my role.” He said he would excuse himself from all department-related complaints.