Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday.
Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas made the revelation with little fanfare during a lengthy defense of the commission’s report first released a week earlier. At that time, despite declaring the disappearances a “state crime” and saying that the army watched it happen without intervening, Encinas made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez.