Officers who fatally shot man at towing company identified

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — The Columbia County sheriff and an Oregon State Police trooper were identified as the people who shot and killed an armed man Thursday at a tow yard northwest of Portland in Scappoose.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Michael Stockton “initiated” the shooting at Grumpy's Towing by firing at Sheriff Brian Pixley and state police Sgt. Chad Drew, who both returned fire, according to the Washington County Major Crimes Team, which is investigating the incident. Pixley and Drew weren’t hurt. Both have been put on paid administrative leave.