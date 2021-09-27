Officers say excessive speed contributed to ATV crash

CAMBRIDGE, N.H. (AP) — Excessive speed contributed to an All-Terrain Vehicle crash into a tree that trapped the injured driver, New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers said.

The 45-year-old driver from Massachusetts was part of a group of six riders on a trail in the town of Cambridge on Sunday. He was put in an ambulance and taken to the Berlin Regional Airport. From there, he was brought by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. His condition wasn't immediately known.