NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say officers shot and killed a man who had a rifle and was accused of murder. The shooting was the second in 48 hours by a city police officer; the other was not fatal.

Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly said Thursday that investigators were looking into whether the 22-year-old man had fired what was described as a long rifle, news outlets reported.

Both a New Orleans officer and a deputy U.S. Marshal shot at the man, who was “preliminarily” believed to be inside a home, about 9:40 a.m. Thursday, he said during a news conference recorded by The Times Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate.

They had gone there to serve a “high-risk” warrant, Goodly said.

"They conducted negotiations with the subject towards a peaceful surrender. He did not surrender. Our officers opened fire,” he said.

The investigation keeps the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office from releasing the man’s name, spokesman Jason Melancon said Friday.

Goody said the man was wanted in connection with a murder and attempted murder Aug. 13 2021.

Dujan Brown, 35, was killed and another person was injured in that shooting, news outlets reported.

Two other people have been arrested in that case, WDSU-TV reported.

On Wednesday, New Orleans police said an officer exchanged gunshots with a man during a hunt for an armed robber on Tuesday, hitting the man three times in a leg.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell described Thursday's incident as “an example of how the New Orleans Police Department in partnership with U.S. Marshal continue to engage, continuing to put their lives on the line to protect and serve,” WWL-TV reported.