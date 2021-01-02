Officer pays for shoplifting suspects' holiday dinner

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A Somerset police officer is winning praise for providing Christmas dinner for two women accused of trying to steal groceries for their children.

Officer Matt Lima responded to a report of shoplifting Dec. 20 at Stop & Shop, where two women with two young children were accused of putting groceries into bags at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them.

The women said they had fallen upon hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children, and decided not to press charges. Instead, he used his own money to purchase $250 grocery gift cards.

“His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community," Chief George McNeil said on the department's website.